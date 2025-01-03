Avathon To Empower Nonprofits With Industrial AI Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon, provider of the leading AI for industrial operations, has named Tessy Antony de Nassau to its advisory board to help launch Avathon for Good, a program bringing its Industrial AI platform to nonprofit agencies around the world. With this, Avathon will empower nonprofits with computer vision and other industrial AI technologies that create safer, more connected schools, hospitals and cities.

Avathon CEO Pervinder Johar will join Antony de Nassau in sharing the Avathon for Good message at the World Economic Forum's 2025 Annual Meeting, which takes place at Davos-Klosters from 20-24 January.

Antony de Nassau is an accomplished business leader, humanitarian founder, and strategic innovator with extensive experience in sustainable business development, global media, and international social impact. The advisory role and the Avathon for Good project are a continuation of her decades-long commitment to philanthropy.

"I have always seen a very strong synergy between business and philanthropy; there's always a way of leveraging both sides for good that brings both shareholder value and benefits for the community," she said. "Avathon for Good shows us that AI can be used to create beneficial, lasting change in our communities."



In the education system, Avathon's AI technology utilizes a school's existing camera infrastructure to proactively detect everything from a weapon to an open door, unauthorized access, or even a fire. Administrators can analyze data feeds in real-time to identify issues as they occur and take immediate mitigating action. Hospitals also use computer vision for safety and security, but can also look to the technology to ensure proper procedures and protocols are followed. Avathon's computer vision AI has a range of safety, security and situational awareness use cases tailored to state and local governments.



Philanthropy is part of Antony de Nassau's DNA, and she has been engaged in charity work since before she can remember, a passion passed down from her father. Mixing business and philanthropy enables her to show companies all over the world that doing good doesn't have to impact the bottom line.



Antony de Nassau will continue that outlook with Avathon for Good, helping the company connect with nonprofit organizations all over the world, spreading computer vision and other Industrial AI applications to schools, hospitals, and cities that could not otherwise invest in the technology.

"Tessy's expert guidance through the nonprofit world, combined with her philanthropic spirit and rich history of charitable giving, will ensure that Avathon for Good stands as a true commitment to transforming how organizations create safe spaces and connect with their communities," Johar said.

