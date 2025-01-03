AKOOL Introduces AMD-Advanced Technology, Revolutionizing Digital Experiences With Simplified In-Device Avatars

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AKOOL

is transforming how businesses deploy digital avatars with its innovative "Simplified In-Device Avatar" technology. This new solution enables organizations to use high-performance AMD consumer laptops, leveraging CPU, GPU, and advanced processing units, allowing avatars to run fully offline without relying on continuous cloud connectivity. The result is a secure, private, and highly efficient digital assistant ideal for diverse applications.

At the core of AKOOL's avatar technology is a modular architecture optimized for AMD RyzenTM and AMD EPYCTM processors. By combining CPU, GPU, and cutting-edge processing technologies, the solution ensures smooth, real-time interactions with minimal latency. Supported by AMD RadeonTM Pro W7800 professional graphics, it delivers superior performance for dynamic visuals and conversational capabilities, making it ideal for immersive applications.

AKOOL partners with AMD to revolutionize digital avatars with simplified, secure, and efficient in-device technology.

AKOOL's technology supports two key conversational integration options:

: Users can incorporate OpenAI's ChatGPT for engaging, intelligent interactions directly from the device.: For privacy-conscious businesses, AKOOL offers integration with open-source conversational models, enabling local processing for secure, confidential interactions.

The solution integrates with the AMD software ecosystem, including AMD ROCmTM software for optimized GPU performance,support for the AMD "Zen" Deep Neural Network (ZenDNN) library and NPU for maximum efficiency. This flexibility allows developers to tailor processing resources to their needs, providing a versatile solution across diverse sectors.

AKOOL's avatar technology supports various industries, including:



Customer Support: Offering 24/7 interactive assistance and personalized product demos.

Healthcare: Facilitating patient queries and secure telemedicine.

Education: Acting as a tutor for personalized learning experiences.

Industrial Support: Assisting with maintenance and troubleshooting in low-connectivity environments. Entertainment: Enhancing gaming and interactive storytelling with real-time interactions.

AKOOL's Simplified In-Device Avatar technology offers businesses a secure, efficient, and adaptable solution for deploying intelligent avatars which can operate offline. By leveraging AMD's advanced hardware, this technology opens new possibilities across sectors, improving engagement and operational efficiency.

About AKOOL

AKOOL is a pioneering Generative AI platform that empowers businesses and creators to produce studio-quality visual content. With AI-driven tools like face-swap, avatars, and translation, AKOOL enables personalized, dynamic audience engagement on a global scale.

