China's Type 076 Ship Heralds New Naval Warfare Era

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's groundbreaking Type 076 amphibious assault ship blends drone dominance, airpower and amphibious capabilities to project power far from its shores, a lethal combination that heralds a new era of naval war.

Last month, The War Zone reported that China's first supersized Type 076 amphibious assault ship, known as Sichuan, was unveiled at a launch ceremony at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai. The vessel had been under since October 2023 and features a twin island configuration, a wide flight deck with a single electromagnetic catapult and extensive close-in defenses.

The Type 076 landing helicopter dock (LHA), displacing around 40,000 tons, is designed to launch and recover fixed-wing aircraft, including drones like the GJ-11 Sharp Sword unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV). In addition, the ship has substantial defensive capabilities, including HQ-10 surface-to-air missile (SAM) launchers and Type 1130 close-in weapon systems (CIWS).

Matthew Funaiole and other writers mention in an August 2024 article for the Center of Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank that the Type 76 can carry dozens of drones, amphibious landing craft and up to 1,000 marines.

The launch ceremony comes amid China's broader efforts to modernize its naval capabilities and project power further from its shores. The Type 076's unique design and capabilities make it a significant addition to the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), enhancing its ability to conduct large-scale drone operations and traditional amphibious assaults.

Integrating the GJ-11 and other UCAVs into the Type 76 may signify a paradigm change in naval warfare, continuing the evolution from naval guns, anti-ship missiles, carrier-based aircraft and drones.

Asia Times has previously reported on the GJ-11's capabilities and possible roles. The GJ-11 is designed for strike missions and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). It features a tailless flying-wing design with a top-mounted air intake, emphasizing stealth and versatility.