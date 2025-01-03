Rescuers Tackle Aftermath Of Shahed Drone Attack On Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescue workers have eliminated the consequences of an overnight Russian drone attack on the Kyiv region.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on , according to Ukrinform.

In the Bila Tserkva district, four private residential buildings and an outbuilding sustained damage. One of the buildings caught fire, which rescuers extinguished at 05:02. Three people were in the incident.

In the Brovary district, a truck was struck by debris, resulting in the death of the driver, born in 1999.

In the Fastiv district, debris injured a 22-year-old woman. She is currently receiving medical care at the district hospital.

The Kyiv region police reported that, as of 07:30, six private houses, an outbuilding, and an out-of-service car wash were damaged across the region. In addition, a grassy area caught fire in one of the districts, but the blaze was promptly extinguished by emergency services.

One killed, four injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv region

Overall, one person was killed, and four others were injured in the attack. Among the injured are a 16-year-old boy and the 22-year-old woman, both of whom have been hospitalized. Two other injured individuals declined hospitalization.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service