One Killed, Four Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on the Kyiv region overnight claimed the life of one person and left four others injured.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In one of the districts in the region, a truck driver died from injuries caused by fragments of a downed target. The man died at the scene," the post said.

In another district, debris from a downed UAV struck a private house, igniting a fire on the roof. Three residents were injured. A woman born in 1957 experienced an acute stress reaction. A 16-year-old boy sustained a cut and will be hospitalized in a children's hospital. The boy's father suffered cuts on his legs.

In another settlement, drone fragments injured a woman on the street. She was transported to a local hospital, where she is receiving medical care.

