Animal Feed Additives Global Market Report 2024-2029: APAC Dominates The Global Animal Feed Additives Market With The Largest Share Of Over 35%

The global animal feed additives market report consists of exclusive data on 27 vendors. The competitive scenario in the market is currently intensifying with global and domestic players offering a diverse range of products. The key players in the global animal feed additives are ADM, BASF, dsm-firmenich, Cargill, Evonik, and Nutreco.

Vendors are expanding product portfolios to cater to a wider range of species, offering unique and innovative product forms such as microencapsulated additives, pellets granules, etc. Key strategies include product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance market presence and expand geographical reach.

NEW PRODUCT INNOVATIONS



In 2023, Evonik introduced an updated version of its Biolys product for animal feeds. The new formulation of Biolys helps livestock producers more efficiently meet their animals' requirements for the essential amino acid L-lysine.

In 2023, Adisseo completed its acquisition of Nor-Feed, a French company specializing in plant-based specialty ingredients and extracts for animal nutrition. This acquisition aligns with Adisseo's strategic goal to strengthen its position as a global leader in specialty ingredients for animal nutrition.

In 2023, Kemin Industries, a global manufacturer of specialty ingredients, launched Pathorol, a supplement designed to improve hepatopancreas health in shrimp. This product is now available to customers in India, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore. In 2023, Novozymes entered a joint development and commercialization agreement with Danish biotech company Bactolife to finalize and launch Ablacto+, a biosolution aimed at stabilizing piglets' gut health and reducing the severity of post-weaning diarrhea (PWD).

KEY TAKEAWAYS



By Product: The amino acids segment holds the largest market share of over 25%, the segment is growing as amino acids are essential nutrients for animals, serving as the building blocks of protein.

By Form: The dry-form segment is experiencing the highest growth at 4.16%, driven by its powdered forms, including granules, powders, and crumbles. These forms are crucial components in modern livestock and poultry nutrition, providing convenience and efficiency in feeding practices.

By Species : The poultry segment occupies a major global animal feed additives market share. The segment is expanding due to a combination of economic, regulatory, and consumer-driven factors. By Geography: APAC dominates and shows the highest growth in the global animal feed additives market. The market is growing as it is home to some of the world's largest producers and consumers of livestock, including countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Demand For Natural & Organic Additives

The animal feed additives market is experiencing a pronounced shift towards natural and organic additives, driven by increasing consumer awareness, regulatory pressures, and the need for sustainable farming practices. There is a marked increase in consumer awareness around the food chain, with end-consumers showing strong preferences for products derived from animals fed on natural and organic ingredients. Consumers are seeking greater transparency regarding the origins of animal products, specifically favoring meat, dairy, and eggs that are produced without synthetic additives. Health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers are driving demand for organically raised livestock, pushing farmers to adopt more natural feeding practices.

The growing establishment of organic certification standards for livestock feed requires the use of additives that meet strict organic criteria, further driving the demand for certified natural ingredients. Natural feed additives such as probiotics, prebiotics, and essential oils have been linked to improved gut health and immunity in livestock. These additives aid in nutrient absorption and digestive efficiency, minimizing the need for medical intervention and reducing mortality rates. Advanced formulation technologies allow manufacturers to create species-specific, life-stage-specific natural feed additives that enhance animal health and productivity. This precision feeding approach makes natural additives more practical and cost-effective.

Technological Advancements

The integration of advanced biotechnology in the animal feed additives market represents a significant trend that is driving innovation and shaping the future of sustainable livestock production. Biotechnology facilitates the creation of new, more effective feed ingredients, such as bioengineered amino acids, enzymes, and eubiotics (probiotics and prebiotics). Increased consumer demand for quality and ethically produced animal products is driving the need for additives that improve the gut health, immunity, and overall well-being of animals. Probiotics, prebiotics, and bioengineered enzymes are critical options, promoting not only healthier animals but also reducing the need for antibiotics.

With growing regulatory restrictions and consumer preferences shifting away from antibiotics in livestock, there is a heightened demand for biotechnology-driven alternatives. Enzymes, organic acids, and other eubiotics developed through biotechnology are becoming increasingly popular as safe and effective options. Nanotechnology allows feed additives to be engineered at the nanoscale, enhancing solubility and bioavailability. This process improves nutrient uptake and optimizes the utilization of key additives such as vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, which are essential for animal growth and health. Encapsulation methods protect sensitive ingredients, such as probiotics, vitamins, and enzymes, ensuring they remain effective until consumed.

Increase in Awareness of Animal Health & Nutrition

The increase in awareness of animal health and nutrition has become a significant driver of growth in the animal feed additives market. With a growing understanding of the critical link between animal welfare, nutrition, and productivity, stakeholders across the agriculture and livestock sectors are investing in advanced feed additives to ensure optimal health, growth, and production outcomes. The global demand for high-quality animal products such as meat, dairy, and eggs has been increasing due to a shift in consumer preferences towards safer, healthier, and ethically sourced products.

Animal feed additives enhance the nutritional profile of feed, ensuring animals grow healthier, which translates to improved meat quality, higher milk yield, and better egg production. High-quality animal products meet consumer expectations which eventually help the market grow prominently. With the rising global population, there is an urgent need for efficient livestock production to meet the growing demand for animal-derived foods.

Feed additives such as amino acids, enzymes, and probiotics are designed to maximize feed efficiency, enabling animals to gain more weight or produce more milk while consuming less feed. Additives such as growth promoters and protein enhancers help optimize animal growth, leading to a quicker time to market. This demand for productivity boosts the need for additives that improve both the efficiency and output of livestock operations.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Stringent Regulations & Compliance Requirements

The animal feed additives market faces considerable growth challenges due to stringent regulations and complex compliance requirements worldwide. Regulatory authorities set strict standards on the safety, quality, labeling, and environmental impact of feed additives to protect animal health, human food safety, and the environment. While these regulations aim to safeguard quality, they can increase production costs, slow down innovation, and limit market expansion for feed additive manufacturers. The EU has one of the most stringent regulatory frameworks for animal feed additives, governed by Regulation (EC) No 1831/2003.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) requires comprehensive testing on the safety of additives for animals, humans, and the environment before market approval. Additives that do not meet EFSA standards are restricted or banned, as seen with the 2006 prohibition on antibiotic growth promoters. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates animal feed additives under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Any additive used in animal feed must either be Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) or approved by the FDA through a New Animal Drug Application (NADA). Obtaining regulatory approval for new additives involves significant investment in research, testing, and documentation to meet safety standards. High compliance costs, time-consuming approval processes, and the need for reformulation to meet regional standards all add to operational costs for manufacturers.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC dominates the global animal feed additives market with the largest share of over 35%. APAC is home to some of the world's largest producers and consumers of livestock, including countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam. The increasing focus on achieving self-sufficiency in animal protein production and meeting the growing food demand from an expanding population has led to significant investment in animal feed additives. The region's animal feed additives market is characterized by high consumption in both the livestock and aquaculture sectors. Products such as amino acids, enzymes, and vitamins are widely used to improve feed efficiency, enhance growth rates, and promote overall animal health.

Livestock producers in APAC are increasingly turning to feed additives to enhance feed efficiency, promote growth, and improve nutrient absorption. This is crucial in an area where maximizing productivity from each animal is key to profitability. APAC is the largest producer of farmed fish and seafood globally, driven by rising seafood consumption and strong export demand. Feed additives tailored to the needs of the aquaculture industry such as specific proteins, enzymes, and mineral blends have seen strong growth.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors



ADM

BASF

DSM

Cargill

Evonik Industries Nutreco

Other Prominent Vendors



Alltech

Ajinomoto

Lallemand

Centafarm

Novonesis

Kemin Industries

Elanco

ADDCON

Agropolychim

Novus International

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Danish Agro

Barentz

Solvay

Purina Animal Nutrition

Premex

CJ CheilJedang

Zinpro

Quality Liquid Feeds (QLF) Adisseo



