Gabigol Joins Cruzeiro, Eyes Partnership With Dudu

TV Globo exclusively interviewed Gabigol following his official announcement as a Cruzeiro player on Wednesday. The 28-year-old striker explained his choice to join the Minas Gerais team.



He also shared his thoughts on teaming up with Dudu, who recently left Palmeiras for Cruzeiro. Gabigol praised Cruzeiro 's appeal, citing its talented players, passionate fans, and storied history.



He revealed that Cruzeiro had interested him previously in his career. The striker expressed excitement about facing new challenges with the club. For years, Gabigol and Dudu were rivals in heated Flamengo-Palmeiras matches.



Now teammates, Gabigol spoke highly of Dudu's abilities. He called playing alongside Dudu a dream come true, acknowledging his skill and impact on the field.



The former Santos player also looked forward to working with coach Fernando Diniz. Gabigol highlighted Diniz's unique playing style and impressive track record. He suggested their unconventional approaches would complement each other well.







Gabigol arrives at Cruzeiro hungry for success, describing himself as "addicted to winning." He aims to restore Cruzeiro to its former glory in Brazilian football. The striker emphasized the importance of teamwork in achieving his goals.



Cruzeiro will introduce Gabigol to fans at Mineirão stadium on Saturday at noon. He will also hold his first press conference with the club. Gabigol signed a contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2028.



The striker believes he is at his peak, both on and off the field. He views Cruzeiro as an opportunity to achieve personal goals while helping the club's ongoing resurgence. Gabigol is committed to returning Cruzeiro to its rightful place in Brazilian football.

