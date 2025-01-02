Washington, Paris Underline Inclusive Transition In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noأ((l Barrot stressed the necessity of an inclusive Syrian-led transition process.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the latest developments in Syria and ways to help the Syrian people seize the opportunity to build a better future while limiting the risks of further instability, including from the Islamic State, as well as the imperative of an inclusive, Syrian-led transition process," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press statement late Wednesday.

The secretary underscored the need for all groups in Syria to respect human rights, uphold international humanitarian law, and take all precautions to protect civilians, including members of minority groups, Miller added.

The secretary also urged international support to locate missing persons and those unjustly detained under the former Assad regime, including American journalist Austin Tice, he added.

Blinken praised France's leadership in support of Lebanon, including its ongoing aid to the Lebanese Armed Forces, reiterating the importance of a coordinated approach to help the Lebanese people rebuild their institutions and restore their leadership through presidential elections. (end)

