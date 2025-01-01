Another Child Returned To Ukrainian-Controlled Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, another child has been successfully returned home from the temporarily occupied southern regions of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Daria Zarivna, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President and Operations Director of Bring Kids Back UA, shared this update on Telegram .

“At the start of the full-scale war, 15-year-old Daryna was temporarily living with her uncle's family in southern Ukraine. Their village was occupied by the Russian forces in the early days of the invasion, leaving the girl unable to return to her family. Thanks to the efforts of her relatives and nine months of negotiations, Daryna was finally able to reunite with her father in Ukraine,” Zarivna stated.

She expressed gratitude to the partners of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and Save the Children in Ukraine for organizing the rescue mission that brought the child back.

“This year, our goal is to bring home every Ukrainian child who has been abducted by Russia,” Zarivna emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in 2024, as many as 449 children were returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory. Among them, there are five children who recently escaped with their mothers from temporarily occupied areas under the framework of President Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.