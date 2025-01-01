Air Pollution: Bus Stops Being Moved Outside Jalalabad City

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Passenger bus stops are being shifted outside Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, in order to prevent congestion and air pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency says.

The use of low quality in and the presence of bust stops are considered major causes of air pollution in the city and a plan in this regard has been devised, officials say.

Jalalabad residents say the air becomes more polluted in winter and leads to seasonal and respiratory diseases.

A resident of Jalalabad, Sadiqullah, told Pajhwok Afghan News huge crowds in winter also caused air pollution and increased the incidence of diseases.

“To prevent air pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency should work seriously. The number of vehicles is huge and substandard fuel is used in them, which causes smoke and increases air pollution.”

Another resident, Sher Ahmad, said the Environmental Protection Agency should prevent low-quality fuel from being imported to the country.

He said low-quality materials were used in brick kilns in Sararud district and other factories and vehicles produced a lot of smoke in Jalalabad city.

“Air pollution in Jalalabad city is caused by factories, generators, brick kilns in Sararud district, old cars, rickshaws, and burning of rubber and tires by families in winter season and there are many other factors that the Environmental Protection Agency should take action to prevent.”

However, the Nangarhar Environmental Protection Agency says it has beefed up efforts to deal with air pollution.

Qari Ehsanullah Mukhtar, head of the agency, told Pajhwok Afghan News that they had started working with a number of organizations to prevent air pollution in Jalalabad city.

He added seven or eight departments, including the Department of Environmental Protection, held a meeting and decided to move bus terminals outside the city.

He also said low quality fuel used by small and large vehicles had increased air pollution in the city.

He said people's cooperation of important in preventing air pollution and asked them to stop burning firewood and tyres unnecessarily.

Jalalabad is a densely populated city where displaced families from about 15 provinces live. The city becomes more crowded in winter when the number of tourists also increases.

