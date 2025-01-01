Qatar Olympic Committee Unveils 2025 Sports Events Calendar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has revealed its 2025 sports events calendar , featuring a robust lineup of 84 events, including 15 world-class championships.

Among the most anticipated events are the ITTF World Table Championships, scheduled from May 17 to 27, 2025, across Lusail Multipurpose Arena, Qatar University Arena, and Qatar Sports Arena. Additionally, Qatar will host the U-17 from November 5 to 27, 2025, at the World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums.

The year will open with the finals of King of the Court beach volleyball tournament, organized by the Qatar Volleyball Association in early January, followed by the Beach Pro Tour Elite16 in February.

February also features the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, hosted by the Qatar Golf Association, the Qatar ExxonMobil Open for Men and Qatar TotalEnergies Open for Women, organized by the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel and Badminton Federation. Meanwhile, the HH The Amir's Shooting Cup and the Lusail Shotgun Championship will be held by the Qatar Shooting & Archery Association.

In April, the spotlight will be on the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup, showcasing both men's and women's competitions, while June will feature the FIBA 3x3 U23 Youth League, hosted by the Qatar Basketball Federation.

Later in the year, the Q-Terminals Qatar Classic squash tournament will take place from September 28 to October 4, 2025, organized by the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel and Badminton Federation.

The calendar boasts 36 international championships, including the Al Shaqab International League which is a qualifier for the FEI Group 7 final, the WTT Star Contender, the Qatar Fencing Grand Prix, the Qatar International Optimist Sailing Championship, HH The Amir's Sword Equestrian Festival, the Commercial Bank CHI Al Shaqab presented by Longines, the Doha Diamond League, the 5th Qatar Open Taekwondo Championship, and the 10th Qatar Weightlifting Cup.

On the Asian level, Qatar will host 14 events, such as the Asian Beach Volleyball Championship, the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, the West Asia One-Day Athletics Championship, the West Asia Badminton Championship, and the Asian Padel Championship.

On the Arab level, the Qatar Football Association will organize the FIFA Arab Cup, from December 1 to 18 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums.

Gulf competitions include six championships, including the GCC Men's Tennis Championship (singles and doubles), the GCC Padel Team Championship for U-14, U-18, men, and women, and the GCC Youth and Junior Athletics Championship.

In addition, the newly-released calendar includes a big number of local and community events such as: National Sport Day, QOC Half-Marathon, Qatar Volleyball Cup Final, HH the Amir Basketball Cup final, Qatar Football Cup Final, Qatar Handball Cup Final, HH the Amir Volleyball Cup final, closing ceremony of Olympic Schools Program, the Amir Football Cup final, HH the Amir Handball Cup and World Olympic Day.