Four Jaish Associates Arrested In South Kashmir's Awantipora

“Police in Awantipora along with security forces have arrested four associates of proscribed outfit JeM in Tral area,” a police spokesperson said.

He said the arrested associates have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Naik, Umar Nazir Sheikh, Inayat Firdoos and Salman Nazir Lone.

The spokesperson said incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.

“The arrested individuals were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM in Tral and Awantipora areas,” the spokesperson said.

