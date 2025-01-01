Program Of Medical Guarantees For 2025 Launched In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 1, the Program of Medical Guarantees (PMG) for 2025 officially came into effect in Ukraine.

This initiative is supported by a detailing its implementation, as reported by Ukrinform.

Over 175.5 billion UAH has been allocated for the program, marking an increase of 16 billion UAH from 2024.

The program includes 44 medical service packages, introducing new services such as psychosocial and psychiatric care provided through mental centers and multidisciplinary mobile teams.

Over 25 billion UAH has been allocated for primary healthcare, with the basic capitation rate set at 844.4 UAH (up from 786.65 UAH in 2024). In 2025, the primary healthcare package will also include mental health support services at the primary care level. According to the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU), mental health services will be provided by all primary healthcare facilities that have contracted with the NHSU.

A 1.1 coefficient will be applied to the basic rate for rural primary healthcare facilities, which will increase the funding for primary healthcare institutions in rural areas.

tofor

Almost 11 billion UAH has been allocated for emergency medical services. For the first time, three-year contracts will be introduced with Emergency Medical Centers. The tariff for the service will be 306.3 UAH, up from 289 UAH in 2024. Additionally, special coefficients will be introduced for readiness to provide emergency medical services in areas with potential military operations, active combat zones, and mountainous regions.

The ambulatory medical care package has increased the number of categories for laboratory and instrumental tests. Payment will no longer be made for individual interventions but rather for a comprehensive service that considers the patient's clinical pathway.

Over 122 billion UAH has been allocated for specialized and palliative medical care.

Funding and the scope of services for the treatment of war injuries are increasing. Healthcare facilities providing extended medical care within the "Inpatient Care for Adults and Children Without Surgical Operations" and "Surgical Operations for Adults and Children in Inpatient Settings" packages will receive additional funding for the treatment of the most severe patients, the majority of whom are war-injured.

Starting from 2025, additional coefficients have been introduced for therapeutic and surgical packages: for performing the most complex surgeries, including those on the cardiovascular system; for treating patients in intensive care units; and for conducting dialysis interventions in acute conditions.

'sfor

Over 6 billion UAH has been allocated for medical rehabilitation. As part of the "Rehabilitation Assistance for Adults and Children in Inpatient Settings" package, patients will now be able to receive up to 26 rehabilitation cycles per year. Additionally, the outpatient rehabilitation package introduces a service for independent therapy (physical, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy) with at least 10 rehabilitation sessions.

The palliative care package has expanded the number of services from 1 to 7. For the first time, two services have been introduced to assist elderly individuals with comorbid conditions and those with age-related dementia. Funding has also been increased for patients with the consequences of severe traumatic brain injuries. Higher coefficients have been introduced for children, and the rate for a treated case in inpatient care will be 8,735 UAH.

In 2025, all departmental and specialized medical institutions will join the PMG, including those of the Ministry of Health, the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, leading scientific research institutions of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, and institutions of the State Affairs Administration.

This includes the National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery named after Amosov, the State Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, the National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology named after Shalimov, university clinics of the National Medical University named after Bohomolets and Lviv National Medical University named after Danylo Halytsky, as well as the Feofaniya Clinical Hospital.

In 2025, for the first time, the PMG will finance the work of expert teams assessing the everyday functioning of individuals. These assessments, instead of the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC), will be carried out by 1,450 expert teams in 290 medical institutions across the country.

As previously reported, starting January 1, 2025, all medical institutions and state healthcare facilities will operate exclusively through the Program of Medical Guarantees.