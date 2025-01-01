TV's Dr Zoe Williams Talks Jigsaw Puzzles And Wellbeing

(MENAFN- Pressat) December 2024: The humble jigsaw puzzle has been around for over 250 years. There's a good reason for that: the simple act of piecing together a jigsaw can bring so many benefits; from offering some relief from stress to improving memory and more. With International Puzzle Day just around the corner, ITV This Morning's resident GP, Doctor Zoe Williams, shares her thoughts on why this centuries old pastime could be just the ticket to a calmer you.

“ Puzzles provide a sanctuary of mindfulness. They anchor our thoughts in the present moment,” Zoe explains.“In our busy world of constant distractions, completing a jigsaw puzzle gives our minds a well-earned break.

“ By completing a puzzle, you are focusing on a single activity, rather than multitasking - which so many of us do too often! Doing so allows us to relax and feel a sense of peace. The sense of accomplishment that comes from completing a puzzle is a small triumph that can ripple into other areas of your life.”

As well as their positive impact on our general feeling of wellbeing, jigsaws can deliver positives for our cognitive health too as Dr. Zoe continues;

“ Puzzles are great brain exercises which improve memory and increase IQ. Short-term benefits include stress reduction, improved concentration, and enhanced problem-solving skills. In the long term, they can improve resilience, patience, and foster a sharper mind. There have also been studies that have shown that regularly completing puzzles can reduce the probability of developing dementia.”

In today's digital age, maintaining social connection is ever-important. It's little wonder then that the number of puzzle gatherings is on the rise - from competitive events to a relaxed jigsaw session over a coffee.

“ Puzzles are a brilliant icebreaker activity. They offer a shared focus, breaking the ice and making conversations flow effortlessly.” Zoe says.“ And, very importantly, they are for everyone, no matter your age! They are great for sharing stories, bonding time and creating lasting memories with loved ones.”

Dr. Zoe Williams is an ambassador for the Ravensburger Positively Puzzling campaign which celebrates the benefits of jigsaw puzzles for all ages.

International Puzzle Day takes place on 29th January each year

