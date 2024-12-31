Erdogan Says Ending Ukraine War Priority For Turkey In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ending the war between Russia and Ukraine through a just peace will be a top priority for Turkey in 2025.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this in his New Year's message, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, which are our neighbors on the Black Sea, with a just peace remains our priority. We hope that a new era will begin in our north in 2025," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also highlighted other key goals for the coming year, including combating terrorism, reducing inflation, improving citizens' well-being, supporting permanent peace in Syria, and advancing efforts to establish stability in the Middle East.

Erdogan is convinced that a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine can be achieved through diplomacy, reiterating Turkey's readiness to mediate and assist in facilitating negotiations.

