Vientiane: Over the past year, Laos' of has focused its efforts on malaria prevention and control, as well as health education campaigns, in at-risk provinces.

The Ministry of Health has successfully implemented various activities under its malaria prevention and control program, particularly through effective diagnosis and in rural communities, according to the ministry's report on Tuesday.

Malaria prevention and control are top priorities for the ministry, which has allocated a substantial budget to reduce mosquito populations that carry malaria, it said.

Laos has made significant progress in reducing malaria transmission across the country. Targeted interventions, such as case management, vector control, and community engagement, along with the stratification of control measures by catchment areas, have contributed to the decline in malaria cases, the ministry said.

However, challenges such as importation, drug resistance, and the need to sustain support require ongoing efforts, it added.

To achieve malaria elimination and improve population health, further strengthening of surveillance, better access to services, and addressing the determinants of transmission are key areas of focus, the ministry said.