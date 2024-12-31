Ukrainian Forces Capture Village In Russia's Kursk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have captured a settlement in Russia's Kursk region.
The SOF's press service reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Rangers from the 6th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, following a series of offensive operations, have occupied a settlement in Russia's Kursk region. This achievement was preceded by coordinated artillery strikes. Subsequently, SOF soldiers entered the village, secured it, and conducted a thorough clearing operation as part of special activities in the area," the post said.
Notably, the press service revealed that North Korean troops were also present in the village, operating alongside Russian forces.
