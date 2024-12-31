Italy Allocates EUR 13M To Ukraine Energy Support Fund

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the instructions of Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, Italy has allocated EUR 13 million to the Ukraine Support Fund.

That's according to a press release posted on the website of the Italian Foreign Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

"At a time when on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are intensifying, this decision represents an important step in efforts to restore energy systems damaged by the conflict. Italy's contribution – one of the largest by a single country – will help stabilize electricity supplies to millions of war-affected Ukrainians at this difficult time," the statement said.

With this contribution, Italy confirms its continued support for the resilience of Ukraine's energy sector, also in view of the Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Rome next July.

"Italy's commitment to contribute to the Fund comes at a crucial time as attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure continue. The contribution also recognizes the Fund's ability to quickly provide the equipment the country desperately needs to restore energy supplies," the Italian Foreign Ministry said.

It added that even before the latest wave of attacks, Ukraine's energy sector had suffered extensive damage, making international support all the more urgent.

"Italy's donation is a sign of global solidarity and underlines the Fund's undoubted importance in providing timely and effective assistance to Ukraine's energy sector," the press release read.