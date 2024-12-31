عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In January 2025?

UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In January 2025?


12/31/2024 4:48:18 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE on Tuesday (December 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of January 2025.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has kept the rates unchanged from those of the last month of 2024 .

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new rates will apply from January 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (January)
Super 98 petrol Dh2.61
Special 95 petrol Dh2.50
E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.43

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (January)
Super 98 petrol Dh133.11
Special 95 petrol Dh127.50
E-plus 91 petrol Dh123.93
Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (January)
Super 98 petrol Dh161.82
Special 95 petrol Dh155
E-plus 91 petrol Dh150.66
SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (January)
Super 98 petrol Dh193.14
Special 95 petrol Dh185
E-plus 91 petrol Dh179.82

Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from this year, below:

Similar to December's rates - which were the lowest prices announced in 2024 - prior to January 2025, October had the lowest fuel prices , when rates had been slashed for two consecutive months. Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from this year, below:

Month Super 98 Special 95 E-plus 91
January 2.82 2.71 2.64
February 2.88 2.76 2.69
March 3.03 2.92 2.85
April 3.15 3.03 2.96
May 3.34 3.22 3.15
June 3.14 3.02 2.95
July 2.99 2.88 2.80
August 3.05 2.93 2.86
September 2.90 2.78 2.71
October 2.66 2.54 2.47
November 2.74 2.63 2.55
December 2.61 2.50 2.43

MENAFN31122024000049011007ID1109044424


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search