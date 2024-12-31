UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In January 2025?

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has kept the rates unchanged from those of the last month of 2024 .

The approved fuel prices by the of are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from January 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (January) Super 98 petrol Dh2.61 Special 95 petrol Dh2.50 E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.43

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (January) Super 98 petrol Dh133.11 Special 95 petrol Dh127.50 E-plus 91 petrol Dh123.93

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (January) Super 98 petrol Dh161.82 Special 95 petrol Dh155 E-plus 91 petrol Dh150.66

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (January) Super 98 petrol Dh193.14 Special 95 petrol Dh185 E-plus 91 petrol Dh179.82

Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from this year, below:

Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from this year, below: