Thief steals over USD12.5M of jewelries from home in London
Date
12/31/2024 3:51:57 AM
(MENAFN) Police are looking for a thief who stole over £10 million (USD12.5 million) value of bespoke jewelry in north-west London in what is considered to be one of the largest thefts from a British home.
London’s Metropolitan police said a burglar targeted a home in the region of Avenue Road – one of the most high-class locations in the British capital.
The thief went into the property from a second-floor window around 5 PM local time (12 PM ET) on December 7 while the residents were not home, police stated in a Monday press conference.
“The burglar made-off with £150,000 worth of Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags, £15,000 in cash and £10.4m of bespoke jewelry,” the police stated.
Police added that the thief has been defined as a “white man in his late 20s to 30s” who had his face hidden through the incident, and was wearing a dark hoodie, cargo pants and a baseball hat.
