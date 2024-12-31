Oman Vs Saudi Arabia In Arabian Gulf Cup Semifinals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Oman is set to face off against Saudi Arabia at Jaber Al-Mubrak Al-Hamad on Tuesday in the semifinals of Kuwait-hosted Arabian Gulf Cup, known as Khaleeji Zain 26.

Tonight's confrontation is of paramount significance due to the fact that both teams' surging technical level during the championship is almost identical.

Oman's coach Rasheed Jaber told a news on Monday that his team would have to do their utmost in order to win the game and advance to the final, but admitted that the Saudi football team has good footballers.

For his part, Saudi Arabia's coach Herve Renard told the same conference that the fixture would be so hard, but boasted that his squad enjoys high potential and capabilities.

Oman advanced to the semifinals after coming first in Group A with five points, while Saudi Arabia qualified for the stage after ranking second in Group B with six points. (end)

sad









MENAFN31122024000071011013ID1109044133