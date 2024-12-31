Save The Giraffes Spearheads Breakthroughs In Reproductive Science In Wild Giraffes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Reversing the silent extinction of giraffes using animal in vitro fertilization techniques

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Using animal in vitro fertilization (IVF) science, Save The Giraffes and their partners have accomplished first time feats in giraffe conservation, including the preservation of collected wild giraffe sperm and sexing of collected semen, preserving and maturing female giraffe eggs and an historical milestone of producing the first artificial fertilized, matured and preserved giraffe embryo. In 2025 the team has its sights set on the first ever successful embryo transfer. These ground-breaking developments in giraffe conservation science are critical in the fight to save giraffes.

Over the last 7 years, Save The Giraffes and an international team of scientists have conducted medical procedures and research on wild giraffe in Africa. Giraffes are endangered, and the team is using IVF science to reverse their decline, accomplishing first time feats including the preservation of collected wild giraffe sperm and sexing of collected semen; preserving and maturing female giraffe eggs and producing the first artificial fertilized, matured and preserved giraffe embryo.

Save The Giraffes and an international team of scientists safely immobilize a wild giraffe while conducting medical treatment and research. Giraffes are endangered, and the team is using IVF science to reverse their decline, accomplishing first time feats including the preservation of collected wild giraffe sperm and sexing of collected semen; preserving and maturing female giraffe eggs and producing the first artificial fertilized, matured and preserved giraffe embryo.

"We strive to ensure that future generations can be awed and inspired by witnessing giraffes thrive in wild Africa. Who wants a world without giraffes? The answer is no one," said Save The Giraffes Executive Director Tiffany Soechting.

Despite their iconic stature, giraffes are quietly disappearing from the wild. With a fraction of the global awareness garnered by elephant and rhinoceros conservation efforts, giraffe populations are in crisis. The estimate that wild elephants outnumber giraffes by 350 percent is sobering, emphasizing the urgent need for awareness and action. Of the nine recognized giraffe subspecies, seven are listed as endangered or critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Four of these subspecies have experienced population declines of up to 97 percent in the last 30 years.

"Hope is found in the success stories of a Southern African subspecies, whose populations have seen significant and stable growth," said Soecthing. South African giraffe populations have proven to be invaluable in researching novel scientific reproductive techniques-data from which may help save fragile giraffe populations throughout Africa.

Save The Giraffes, in collaboration with an international team of scientists and conservationists, is leveraging data from these South African giraffe populations to advance reproductive science and conservation strategies. These efforts include developing innovative, stress-reducing immobilization protocols-a carefully managed process of sedating giraffes to ensure their safety during medical treatments or research-along with refining reproductive technologies and implementing personalized care programs to monitor giraffes after treatment and ensure their recovery.

Scientific advances in giraffe reproductive research

The collaborative research began in 2017 in a partnership formed between Dr. Francois Deacon of the University of the Free State (South Africa), Save The Giraffes, and other international experts. The project achieved a critical milestone in giraffe conservation: the first successful collection, evaluation, and freezing of wild giraffe semen.

"Connecting with Save The Giraffes has enabled me to continue valuable giraffe research that will forever impact giraffe populations all over the world," said Deacon.

Save the Giraffes President Jason Pootoolal began to apply his extensive background of artificial insemination with captive giraffes. "We believe we can reverse wild giraffe decline by using reproductive technology that I pioneered in captive giraffes years ago," explained Pootoolal.

These breakthroughs laid the groundwork for further advancements in reproductive technology, including the development of embryo preservation and artificial fertilization protocols.

Absolute Genetics

( ), a leader of reproductive technologies in South Africa, brought new expertise in 2024. During recent research expeditions, the genetics team refined techniques for collecting semen and female eggs, successfully producing high-quality samples for long-term freezing and future use. They also began the development of a prototype for artificial fertilization using advanced sperm sorting/sexing technologies. These efforts are paving the way for fertilization procedures that can be adapted to critically endangered giraffe subspecies in northern Africa.

"It's important to share that giraffes present unique physiological and reproductive challenges due to their enormous size and special cardiovascular systems; wild giraffes require innovative techniques for safely sedating them, collecting samples, and providing care after procedures," said Deacon. "Over the last seven years our team has conducted 254 successful sedation and captures, which has prepared us for the next delicate step of the first embryo transfer in wild giraffe."

Milestones in giraffe embryo development

Among the project's most significant accomplishments is progress in giraffe embryo development. Researchers have successfully preserved and analyzed the earliest stages of embryo formation in controlled lab environments. By combining these developments with semen freezing and sperm sexing, the team has successfully advanced toward in vitro fertilization (IVF) protocols. These IVF protocols aim to increase genetic diversity within captive giraffe populations worldwide. They will also form a reliable method of providing wild populations with genetically diverse offspring, resulting in a stable future for giraffes in Africa.

Wild giraffe IVF and embryo transfer protocols

Save The Giraffes, alongside researchers and conservationists throughout the world, will take on the next phase of this ambitious project in 2025. The team will refine IVF and embryo transfer protocols to complete the first successful giraffe birth via these methods. The resulting data is expected to revolutionize giraffe conservation efforts by enabling precise genetic management for fragile populations.

At the forefront of this initiative is Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch (NBWR) in Texas, which serves as headquarters of Save The Giraffes in the United States. NBWR has seen major success in giraffe reproduction with 55 calves born over the past 40 years and six more expected in 2025. Leveraging this reproductive expertise, Save The Giraffes plans to apply advanced reproductive techniques perfected in South Africa to giraffe populations across Africa.

"The reproductive techniques developed in South Africa can be used together with responsible giraffe management to further the ways in which giraffe populations and genetics can be conserved, preserved and protected," said Save The Giraffes Director of Veterinary Care

Dr. Stephen Momberg.



A blueprint for global conservation success

By combining the data collected from field research, reproductive science, and conservation biology, the partnership formed by Save The Giraffes is creating a blueprint for giraffe conservation worldwide. By preserving genetic material and implementing assisted reproductive technologies, these efforts represent a holistic approach to combating giraffe extinction.



Save The Giraffes Executive Director Tiffany Soechting also serves the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) as giraffe studbook keeper.

"The giraffe studbook database for North American ZAA populations is held within Species360 and their new 'One Plan' approach provides an additional opportunity to use the project's success to help ensure genetic diversity among giraffe populations all over the world," explained Soechting. "Species360 is a global nonprofit species population database, which records and shares population data of captive giraffe populations all over the world. 'One Plan' will now incorporate wild giraffe population data from the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species."

Save The Giraffes is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization working to reverse the plight of wild giraffe. Donations to support their mission are welcomed and can be made through .

SOURCE Save The Giraffes

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED