SWEP Opens Large Scale Propane Testing Facility

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP , part of Dover

(NYSE: DOV )

and a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs), today announced the opening of a new rig for propane testing at the SWEP Research & Development Center in Landskrona, Sweden.

Recent policies such as the European F-Gas Regulation are driving demand for heating and cooling systems that operate with natural- or low-GWP refrigerants. The capability to run large scale propane testing is an important step for SWEP to meet current and future need for sustainable heat transfer solutions. The heating and cooling sector (HVAC) accounts for a significant share of global energy consumption, and the industry is challenged to find innovations to accelerate decarbonization.

"The new test rig will be crucial in the development of brazed plate heat exchangers that are optimized for systems based on natural refrigerants. We are working closely with our customers to create products that meet system design requirements of next-generation heat pumps and chillers," says Ulrika Nordqvist, SWEP President.

SWEP has been able to test small- and medium-sized units with propane since 2019, and the new rig will now enable in-house testing of up to XL-size units.

"The new test rig is optimized for a wide propane envelope and will be instrumental in the ongoing development of highly efficient and safe heat transfer solutions. We will continue to support our customers in the transition towards more sustainable heating and cooling systems," says Fabienne Bourquenoud Moret, VP of Marketing, Research & Development at SWEP.

Although propane gas has a low GWP, its flammable properties make it hazardous to handle in a test environment. Ensuring operational safety and quality has been central in the launch of the new rig, which is part of SWEP's Global Investment Program. Running from 2019 through 2025, the program seeks to strengthen SWEP's long-term capacity and add new capabilities to help ensure customer success and accelerate growth.

About

SWEP:

At

SWEP , we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,100 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .



