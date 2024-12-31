Qatar Media Center Organises Workshop On Short Films Making

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Culture's Qatar Center (QMC) yesterday organised a on short filmmaking.

The workshop, dedicated to the 12 to 22 years age group, was presented by Fatima Al Mohannadi. It featured several main topics, the most important of which are how to choose the idea that suits the duration of the film, and the basics of photography, which include the camera angle, lighting, sound, and choosing the appropriate time for filming in line with the idea of the short film.

The trainer also explained the most important basic tools such as cutting the video, adding texts, applying filters, and how to use each one of them, in addition to learning about auxiliary programs such as the CapCut library and how to use them to improve the video, add music, and any other sound effects, in addition to the practical application of how to film with high quality in order to be ready for broadcast.

Director of the Qatar Media Center Iman Al Kaabi, said that the workshop witnessed a large registration since the first hours of its launch via the digital platforms of the media center, which confirms that the center's choice of training courses and workshops is taking the right path, as the center is keen to offer courses and workshops that are related to the interests of young people.

She noted that this workshop comes in line with the center's direction and the strategy of the Ministry of Culture in focusing on the youth category and opening the way for them to receive the necessary training and qualification that will enable them in their educational and scientific lives.