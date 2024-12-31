Kerch Strait to bring out this summer according to Crimean Wind

(MENAFN) The vessels sunk in the Kerch Strait are to be brought up in early summer. This is shared by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reads.



‘Volgoneft vessels are going to be raised from the bottom of the strait. The owners plan to complete the work on raising the sunken ships in the Kerch Strait by 16 June 2025,’ the message declares.



It is stated that this news became obvious through a conference of the Russian government commission.



In line with the order, the proprietor of the ships need to upgrade the relevant documents by 16 February, begin brought out the ships by 16 March, and the mission should be done by 16 June 2025.



As stated by Ukrinform, on 15 December, two Russian oil tankers, Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239, started to sink close to the coast in the Kerch Strait. The disaster was resulted by a strong storm. The waves broke one of the tankers almost in half. Over 4,000 tonnes of fuel oil were poured out into the Black Sea.



MENAFN31122024000045016953ID1109043662