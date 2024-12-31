Rainawari Boy Wins Gold At World Pencak Silat C'ship

The championship, held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from December 18 to 22, saw participation from some of the best junior martial artists worldwide.

Ibrahim, under the guidance of his coach, showcased exceptional skill and determination in this traditional Southeast Asian martial art, securing the top position.

Competing against elite from across the globe, Ibrahim's focus and technical mastery stood out, earning him this remarkable achievement.

“This medal is not just for me but for the entire Valley. I dedicate it to my coach, family, and everyone who supported me. This is proof that hard work and determination can make anything possible,” Ibrahim said, as per news agency KNO.

His coach, Nassir Ahmad, expressed his pride in the youngster.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now