'Digital Arrest' Scam: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Punjab Resident
Date
12/30/2024 3:15:15 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A local court in Srinagar on Saturday rejected the bail application of a resident of Punjab, accused of defrauding a senior citizen of Rs four lakh through a“digital arrest” scam.
The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar Aadil Mushtaq while rejecting the bail petition of the accused, observed that the cyber crimes are on rise at an“alarming rate” and that the interest of society overweights that of an individual.
ADVERTISEMENT
Singh, a resident of Kataria Niwas Patiala Punjab, was arrested by the cyber Police station Kashmir in connection with FIR No 26 of 2024 under section 66-D of IT Act, 3(5), 61 (2), 111(3), 318(4) AND 351(2) OF BNS earlier this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
The court also said that there is potential for the accused (Singh) to tamper with evidence or abscond if released on bail.“There is genuine apprehension of the petitioner (Singh) tampering with the prosecution evidence and absconding, if granted bail,” the court said, adding,“This is a fit case for invoking exception to the general rule.”
The court's ordered followed objections to the bail plea of Gurpeet Singh by prosecution, stating that he was actively involved in a scam where a senior citizen was subjected to a“digital arrest” scam where fraudsters create a false sense of fear and panic by pretending to be law enforcement officials, coercing victims into making payments under the threat of a fake online investigation or arrest. The Srinagar elderly was coerced into transferring Rs 21 lakh to scammers, according to the prosecution.
Read Also
Cyber Police Kashmir Warns Social Media Influencers To Refrain From Promoting Betting Apps, Fraudulent Investment Schemes
India Tops Global List For Mobile Malware Attacks: Report
Singh's role, prosecution said, was to receive a portion of the stolen funds – Rs 4 lakh – in his account and subsequently withdraw the money through ATMs.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN30122024000215011059ID1109042947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.