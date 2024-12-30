'Digital Arrest' Scam: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Punjab Resident

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar Aadil Mushtaq while rejecting the bail petition of the accused, observed that the crimes are on rise at an“alarming rate” and that the interest of society overweights that of an individual.



Singh, a resident of Kataria Niwas Patiala Punjab, was arrested by the cyber station Kashmir in connection with FIR No 26 of 2024 under section 66-D of IT Act, 3(5), 61 (2), 111(3), 318(4) AND 351(2) OF BNS earlier this year.

The court also said that there is potential for the accused (Singh) to tamper with evidence or abscond if released on bail.“There is genuine apprehension of the petitioner (Singh) tampering with the prosecution evidence and absconding, if granted bail,” the court said, adding,“This is a fit case for invoking exception to the general rule.”

The court's ordered followed objections to the bail plea of Gurpeet Singh by prosecution, stating that he was actively involved in a scam where a senior citizen was subjected to a“digital arrest” scam where fraudsters create a false sense of fear and panic by pretending to be law enforcement officials, coercing victims into making payments under the threat of a fake online investigation or arrest. The Srinagar elderly was coerced into transferring Rs 21 lakh to scammers, according to the prosecution.

Singh's role, prosecution said, was to receive a portion of the stolen funds – Rs 4 lakh – in his account and subsequently withdraw the money through ATMs.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now