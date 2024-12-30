Cloudy Weather Expected In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku and the Absheron Peninsula are forecasted to experience partially cloudy weather with periods of overcast skies, but it should remain mostly dry on December 31, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan National Hydrometeorological Service.

However, light showers may occur in certain areas of the peninsula during the night and morning hours. In the evening, southeast winds will take over from the northeast winds.

Temperatures are expected to be between +4 to +6 °C at night and +7 to +9 °C during the day. Atmospheric pressure is projected to be at 771 mm Hg, with relative humidity ranging from 70-80%.

On December 31, some districts of Azerbaijan may see intermittent rain, with the possibility of heavy downpours in certain eastern regions. Westerly winds will be prevalent.

Temperatures in those districts will range from +3 to +7 °C at night and +8 to +13 °C during the daytime.

In the mountainous areas, temperatures will drop to between -8 to -3 °C at night and rise to 0 to +5 °C during the daytime.