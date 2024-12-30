Cloudy Weather Expected In Baku
12/30/2024 3:12:31 PM
Baku and the Absheron Peninsula are forecasted to experience
partially cloudy weather with periods of overcast skies, but it
should remain mostly dry on December 31, Azernews
reports citing the Azerbaijan National Hydrometeorological
Service.
However, light showers may occur in certain areas of the
peninsula during the night and morning hours. In the evening,
southeast winds will take over from the northeast winds.
Temperatures are expected to be between +4 to +6 °C at night and
+7 to +9 °C during the day. Atmospheric pressure is projected to be
at 771 mm Hg, with relative humidity ranging from 70-80%.
On December 31, some districts of Azerbaijan may see
intermittent rain, with the possibility of heavy downpours in
certain eastern regions. Westerly winds will be prevalent.
Temperatures in those districts will range from +3 to +7 °C at
night and +8 to +13 °C during the daytime.
In the mountainous areas, temperatures will drop to between -8
to -3 °C at night and rise to 0 to +5 °C during the daytime.
