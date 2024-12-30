AUD/USD Forecast Today 30/12: Eyes 0.62 Support (Video)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The Australian dollar has fallen pretty significantly again during the day considering nobody's trading and now we are sitting right at the 0.62 level.

If we break down below here, things are going to get ugly for the Aussie rather quickly and this thing looks miserable. Any rally at this point in time, I believe would be a nice selling opportunity, but we would need to see a bounce and some type of exhaustion.

The Australian dollar appears to be on the verge of a significant decline at this point. The lack of volume might save it a bit because there just aren't that many people in the market trying to short it at the moment. So, I anticipate more sideways action but with a downward twist, but to be honest with you, I could have said that for the last two months.

The US bond market continues to be on fire with its rates. The Chinese rates continue to drop drastically. Remember, it's not about Australia, it's about China. And as a result, I think you will continue to see more downside, but I would prefer to see a little bit of a bounce for a few days that I could fade into.

Previous support is now resistance

The 0.635 zero level is an area that previously had been support, so I suspect it should be resistance now, but really this sad little currency can't even get there to try it out. Australia is about to feel a lot of pain. I think if we break down below the 0.62 level, we could very well see the AUD/USD drop down to the 0.60 level, maybe even all the way down to 0.55..

