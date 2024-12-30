Telecom Services Initiated In Remote Helmand Areas
LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): telecommunication services have initiated in eight remote districts of southern Helmand province after a Pajhwok Afghan News report in this regard, an official said on Monday.
Telecommunication and Information technology Director Mullah Amanullah Shabir told Pajhwok Afghan News telephone services were extended to remote areas in Baghni, Baghran, Washer, Nowzad, Bahramcha, Khanashin, Dishu, and Garmsir districts after Pajhwok Afghan News published reports about telecommunication problems of residents.
He announced:“Work is ongoing on communication sites in all districts of the province. This is a project by the Ministry of Telecommunication and Information Technology (MoCIT) aimed at ensuring standard telecom services across the province.”
He went to point out that this year, the number of new telecom sites will reach 70, many of them were already executed, while work on some others were underway.
He added:“Thirty sites belong to Salaam Network, 30 sites belong to Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC), and 8 sites to Etisalat Telecommunication Firm, which will soon begin operations. Another positive development is that the internet services of the Salaam Network have been upgraded to 4G in 20 sites, and these services will expand to all districts in the coming year.”
Four communication firms have been functioning in the province in addition to the state-owned company Salam.
