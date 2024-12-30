Shura Council Condemns Israeli Crimes In Gaza, Intrusion Into Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council held Monday its regular weekly session in the Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's premises under the chairmanship of HE Speaker of the Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the beginning of the session, the Shura Council expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli forces' burning of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip, stressing that this act constitutes a war crime, a crime against humanity, and a blatant violation of all international norms and laws related to the protection of civilians and healthcare institutions.

The Council emphasised that this action represents a dangerous escalation that threatens to worsen the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, holding the occupation authorities fully responsible for these crimes, which raise concerns about security and stability in the region.

The Council also strongly condemned the intrusion of the Israeli Minister of National Security into Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the occupation forces. It considered this act a blatant violation of the sanctity of holy places and an affront to the feelings of millions of Muslims worldwide. The Council called on parliamentary unions, international organizations, and parliaments around the world to take immediate and effective action to pressure the occupation authorities to stop these repeated violations, take serious steps to protect the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and work towards achieving justice and comprehensive peace, ensuring the respect of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Afterward, HE Shura Council Secretary-General Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read the agenda before the minutes of the previous session were approved.

During the session, the Council approved a draft law regulating travel and cargo offices and referred it to the government, after reviewing and discussing the report from the Health, Public Services and Environment Affairs Committee.

The Council also reviewed a draft law regarding the extension of the concession granted to the Qatar Ports Management Company, referred to it by the government. The Council decided to refer it to the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee for further study.

At the end of the session, the Council reviewed a number of reports on the participation of its delegations in several regional and international parliamentary events.



