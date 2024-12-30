Three Foreigners Killed In Thailand Tourist Hotel Blaze

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Bangkok: Three foreigners died and seven other people were after a fire at a hotel in a popular area of Thailand's capital, city authorities said Monday.

One woman died in a room and two men at hospital after the blaze Sunday night at the Ember Hotel near Khao San Road, an area popular with backpackers and budget travellers.

Five other foreigners and two Thai nationals were injured, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said Monday.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said firefighters reached the scene of the six-storey hotel within five minutes of being alerted and rescued some 75 people with three cranes.

It is unclear what caused the fire, but he ordered the hotel's closure and investigations into the alarm system.

In July a fire broke out in Khao San Road's busy Chinatown district, leading municipal authorities to deploy 40 fire engines to fight the blaze.

A month earlier a fire ripped through pet shops near Bangkok's famed Chatuchak market, killing many caged animals and destroying stalls.

Concerns have long been raised about Thailand's lax approach to health and safety regulations, particularly in its countless bars and hotels.

The kingdom expects 1.5 million foreign tourists over the new year period, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub told local media, as the capital prepares a fireworks display Tuesday night.

Municipal authorities said Monday they would "stand by for readiness" ahead of the celebrations.