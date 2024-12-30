ADY To Operate In Enhanced Work Regime

(MENAFN- AzerNews) All structures of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) JSC will operate in an enhanced work during the non-working days declared from December 30 to January 5, Azernews reports.

In order to ensure the continuous safety of movement and to timely deliver cargo and to their destinations, technical inspections have been conducted on vehicles, and regular inspections and checks of routes have been organized.

Taking into account the expected increase in demand for train travel during the holiday period, ADY has scheduled additional trips for those days to ensure passenger satisfaction.

From December 30 to January 5, trains on the Baku–Agstafa–Baku route will operate daily in both directions. Trains will depart from Baku to Agstafa at 08:00, 09:15, and 18:00 every day, and from Agstafa to Baku at 08:20, 16:40, and 17:00 daily.

For those wishing to spend the holiday in Gabala, train services on the Baku–Gabala–Baku route will be organized every day except January 1. Specifically, on December 30 and January 3, there will be additional trips in both directions; on December 31 and January 4, there will be trains from Baku to Gabala, and on January 2 and 5, there will be additional trips from Gabala to Baku.

Starting from January 3, ADY will resume night trips with the Baku–Balaken–Baku route. Sleeping cars will depart from Baku to Balaken daily at 23:50 starting January 3, and from Balaken to Baku at 22:10 starting January 4.

To familiarize yourself with the schedule and purchase tickets, you can download the ADY Mobile application or visit the website

During the holiday season, ADY's 24/7 contact center at 1822 will also operate in an enhanced mode.