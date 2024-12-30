NATO plans on increasing forces in Baltic Sea due to suspected cable sabotage

(MENAFN) has announced plans to increase its military presence in the Baltic Sea in response to a series of undersea cable disruptions. The move comes after Finnish authorities launched an investigation into damage to the Estlink 2 power cable, which was cut on Christmas Day. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed solidarity with Finland and condemned any on critical infrastructure. He confirmed that NATO would enhance its activities in the region, which already sees regular naval drills and air-policing missions, especially along Russia's borders.



The Estlink 2 cable, which connects Finland and Estonia, was reportedly damaged by a Russian oil tanker, the Eagle S, whose anchors are suspected of cutting the cable. Finnish authorities detained the vessel after it made suspicious maneuvers near the site. Estonia’s former Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, linked the ship to a “shadow fleet” used by Russia to circumvent oil trade sanctions. Russia has yet to comment on the incident, but has previously criticized sanctions as unjust.



Last month, two other Baltic cables were severed, with suspicion falling on a Chinese vessel, the Yi Peng 3, though China denied any involvement in the sabotage.

