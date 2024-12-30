EU state issues threat to Ukraine to cut electricity

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has warned that Slovakia could cut electricity supplies to Ukraine if Kyiv halts the transportation of Russian to European Union countries. Slovakia, which relies on Russian gas transported through Ukraine via Soviet-era pipelines, faces potential disruptions after Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal announced that, starting January 1, 2025, Ukraine would cease transporting Russian gas and only deliver gas from alternative sources.



Fico stated that, following Ukraine’s decision, Slovakia would assess the situation and consider retaliatory measures, including halting electricity exports to Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukraine’s move would significantly harm the EU, including Slovakia, leading to billions of dollars in damages and further diminishing the EU’s economic competitiveness.



Fico's comments follow criticism from Ukrainian officials who accused Slovakia, along with Hungary, of undermining the EU's unity and support for Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin also weighed in, claiming that Ukraine's decision to end the gas transit was a punishment for the EU, which is already grappling with an energy crisis. Ukraine has not yet responded to Slovakia's potential retaliatory actions, though it could counter by halting Russian oil shipments to Slovakia.

