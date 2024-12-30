Culinary Event Organized In Jabrayil City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On the eve of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year holiday, a culinary event titled "Return to Traditions," showcasing our national cuisine, has been held in the city of Jabrayil, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, with professional chefs and teams representing the three districts preparing Pilaf.

Under the leadership of renowned culinary expert and Honored Culture Worker Tahir Amir Aslanov, the teams prepared Sabzi Pilaf from the Jabrayil cuisine, "Gelya Pilaf" (Gubadli cuisine), and Mash Pilaf (Zangilan cuisine).

The culinary dishes prepared by the teams were evaluated, and symbolic gifts were presented to the teams in various nominations. Subsequently, the plovs were distributed to local residents and guests in Jabrayil.

Within the framework of the event, New Year gifts were presented to children from the city of Jabrayil and the village of Jojug Marjanli by Grandfather Frost and the Snow Maiden.