Culinary Event Organized In Jabrayil City
Date
12/30/2024 6:09:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
On the eve of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New
Year holiday, a culinary event titled "Return to Traditions,"
showcasing our national cuisine, has been held in the city of
Jabrayil, Azernews reports.
The event was organized by the Restoration, Construction, and
Management Service in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan
districts, with professional chefs and teams representing the three
districts preparing Pilaf.
Under the leadership of renowned culinary expert and Honored
Culture Worker Tahir Amir Aslanov, the teams prepared Sabzi Pilaf
from the Jabrayil cuisine, "Gelya Pilaf" (Gubadli cuisine), and
Mash Pilaf (Zangilan cuisine).
The culinary dishes prepared by the teams were evaluated, and
symbolic gifts were presented to the teams in various nominations.
Subsequently, the plovs were distributed to local residents and
guests in Jabrayil.
Within the framework of the event, New Year gifts were presented
to children from the city of Jabrayil and the village of Jojug
Marjanli by Grandfather Frost and the Snow Maiden.
