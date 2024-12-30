One Killed, Four Injured In Enemy Strikes On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and four others were wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on December 29.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He said that enemy fire and targeted Antonivka, Pryozerne, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Lvove, Novoberyslav, Mykhailivka, Burhunka, Zamozhne, Novoraisk, Novokairy, Novooleksandrivka, Mylove, Chervonyi Maiak, Monastyrske, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Vesele, and Kherson.

Russian army launches nearly 400 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region

Russian shelling damaged three apartment buildings, seven private houses, a garage and private cars.

Illustrative photo