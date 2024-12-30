One Killed, Four Injured In Enemy Strikes On Kherson Region
Date
12/30/2024 5:12:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and four others were wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on December 29.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
He said that enemy fire and airstrikes targeted Antonivka, Pryozerne, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Lvove, Novoberyslav, Mykhailivka, Burhunka, Zamozhne, Novoraisk, Novokairy, Novooleksandrivka, Mylove, Chervonyi Maiak, Monastyrske, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Vesele, and Kherson.
Read also:
Russian army launches nearly 400 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region
Russian shelling damaged three apartment buildings, seven private houses, a garage and private cars.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN30122024000193011044ID1109041351
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.