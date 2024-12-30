عربي


One Killed, Four Injured In Enemy Strikes On Kherson Region

12/30/2024 5:12:27 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and four others were wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on December 29.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He said that enemy fire and airstrikes targeted Antonivka, Pryozerne, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Lvove, Novoberyslav, Mykhailivka, Burhunka, Zamozhne, Novoraisk, Novokairy, Novooleksandrivka, Mylove, Chervonyi Maiak, Monastyrske, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Vesele, and Kherson.

Russian shelling damaged three apartment buildings, seven private houses, a garage and private cars.

MENAFN30122024000193011044ID1109041351


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

