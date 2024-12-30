Aykhan Hajizade: Humanitarian Aid Sent By Azerbaijan Is Intended To Be Allocated To Needy Population In Idlib
Date
12/30/2024 5:12:17 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
It is intended for the humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to be
allocated to the needy population in Idlib.
Azernews reports that this was stated by
Spokesperson of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan
Hajizade during a press briefing at the Absheron Logistics Center,
where the first humanitarian aid convoy from Azerbaijan to Syria
was being dispatched.
"In accordance with the instructions of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, a humanitarian aid convoy is planned to be
sent to the Syrian Arab Republic on behalf of the government of the
Republic of Azerbaijan to assist the population suffering from the
humanitarian situation in Syria. This convoy contains nearly 200
tons of food and food products. It is planned to deliver the convoy
through the Chobanbey crossing point, passing through Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Turkey, to Syria and then to the city of Idlib. This
aid is intended to be distributed to the needy population in the
city of Idlib in Syria through Turkey's AFAD organization," A.
Hajizade said
According to him, a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is currently on a visit to Syria.
"They have held relevant meetings with the transitional
government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss
cooperation issues between Syria and Azerbaijan. As you know, the
Azerbaijani embassy in Syria has not been operational since 2012.
The issue of restoring the embassy's operations has also been a
topic of discussion in these meetings. It should be noted that,
following the collapse of the Assad regime, Azerbaijan intends to
take steps to ensure Syria's stability, as well as to contribute to
the country's reconstruction. These matters are coordinated with
our brotherly Turkey. Our efforts in this direction will continue,"
he added.
On December 30, the first humanitarian aid convoy from
Azerbaijan to Syria departed. This is the first aid convoy from
Azerbaijan to Syria.
This aid convoy comprises nearly 200 tons of food and food
products and consists of 10 vehicles.
MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109041341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.