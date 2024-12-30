Aykhan Hajizade: Humanitarian Aid Sent By Azerbaijan Is Intended To Be Allocated To Needy Population In Idlib

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is intended for the humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to be allocated to the needy population in Idlib.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Spokesperson of the Azerbaijan of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizade during a press briefing at the Absheron Logistics Center, where the first humanitarian aid convoy from Azerbaijan to Syria was being dispatched.

"In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a humanitarian aid convoy is planned to be sent to the Syrian Arab Republic on behalf of the of the Republic of Azerbaijan to assist the population suffering from the humanitarian situation in Syria. This convoy contains nearly 200 tons of food and food products. It is planned to deliver the convoy through the Chobanbey crossing point, passing through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, to Syria and then to the city of Idlib. This aid is intended to be distributed to the needy population in the city of Idlib in Syria through Turkey's AFAD organization," A. Hajizade said

According to him, a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is currently on a visit to Syria.

"They have held relevant meetings with the transitional government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss cooperation issues between Syria and Azerbaijan. As you know, the Azerbaijani embassy in Syria has not been operational since 2012. The issue of restoring the embassy's operations has also been a topic of discussion in these meetings. It should be noted that, following the collapse of the Assad regime, Azerbaijan intends to take steps to ensure Syria's stability, as well as to contribute to the country's reconstruction. These matters are coordinated with our brotherly Turkey. Our efforts in this direction will continue," he added.

On December 30, the first humanitarian aid convoy from Azerbaijan to Syria departed. This is the first aid convoy from Azerbaijan to Syria.

This aid convoy comprises nearly 200 tons of food and food products and consists of 10 vehicles.