Heavy Rain Expected For Two Days Amid Warnings Of Flash Floods, Slippery Roads

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) Jordan remains under the influence of a cold and wet air mass associated with a low-pressure system centered over Cyprus.On Monday, temperatures are set to drop, bringing very cold and cloudy conditions across most areas. Rainfall is expected intermittently in the northern, central, and parts of the eastern regions.The rain may be heavy at times, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, potentially causing flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.By evening, southwestern parts of the Kingdom may experience sporadic rain showers. Winds will be southwesterly and moderate, occasionally picking up speed.The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued warnings of flash floods and rising water levels in valleys and lowlands in the northern, central, and parts of the eastern regions.Caution is also advised due to reduced horizontal visibility caused by fog and low-altitude clouds, particularly over mountainous areas, as well as the risk of thunderstorms and hail in northern and central regions.On Tuesday, the cold and wet air mass will persist, bringing another drop in temperatures.The weather will be very cold, cloudy, and rainy in most areas. Rainfall is expected to be heavy at times, especially in the western parts of the Kingdom, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, which may lead to flash floods and rising water levels in valleys and low-lying areas, including the Dead Sea region.In the early morning, rain mixed with snow may fall briefly over the high northern and central mountain peaks, while light snow mixed with rain is anticipated over the high peaks of the Sharah Mountains. Winds will be moderate northwesterly, occasionally becoming active.By nightfall, precipitation is expected to subside gradually, and wind speeds will decrease, with fog forming over mountain heights.A slight rise in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday. The weather will remain cold in most regions until Thursday, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy mild conditions with some low-altitude clouds. Winds will be moderate northwesterly.The expected maximum and minimum temperatures in various areas for Monday are as follows: East Amman 11-6C, West Amman 9-4C, northern highlands 7-4C, Sharah Mountains 8-2C, Badia regions 14-2C, plains 12-5C, northern Jordan Valley 18-8C, southern Jordan Valley 22-12C, Dead Sea 19-10C, and Aqaba 20-9C.