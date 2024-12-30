Türkiye's BIST 100 index starts Monday higher

(MENAFN) On Monday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened at 10,040.66 points, showing a modest increase of 0.15 percent, or 15.19 points, compared to its previous close. This rise reflects a small yet positive shift in market sentiment, continuing the upward trend seen at the end of the previous week.



The previous trading session on Friday saw Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 gain 0.77 percent, closing the day at 10,025.47 points. This increase contributed to the overall growth in the market, as the daily transaction volume reached 74 billion liras, which is approximately USD2.11 billion. The overall market activity suggests that investor confidence remains steady, despite global and domestic economic challenges.



As of 9:53 a.m. local time on Monday, the foreign exchange market showed that the USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.2820, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in the Turkish lira's value. The EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 36.7921, while the GBP/TRY exchange rate stood at 44.4038, indicating the ongoing pressure on the Turkish currency relative to major global currencies.



In commodities, the price of gold continued to show strength, with one ounce valued at USD2,631.11. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading around USD73.73 per barrel, reflecting relatively stable conditions in the global oil market. These prices are important indicators for both investors and consumers, influencing broader economic conditions.

