FAA grants launch license for Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the first launch of its New Glenn rocket, marking a significant milestone for the aerospace company.



On Friday, the FAA issued Blue Origin a Part 450 commercial space launch license, clearing the way for the reusable New Glenn rocket to lift off. The agency confirmed that Blue Origin had met all necessary safety, environmental, and other licensing requirements.



Kelvin B. Coleman, associate administrator for commercial space transportation at the FAA, commented, "The FAA is committed to supporting the success of the U.S. commercial space transportation industry while prioritizing public safety." He also noted that the FAA worked closely with Blue Origin to issue the license well ahead of the statutory deadline for New Glenn’s historic first flight.



The license permits Blue Origin to conduct orbital missions from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with the reusable first stage of the New Glenn rocket landing on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean. The license is valid for five years.

