Greek capital experiences 9 minor earthquakes on Sunday

(MENAFN) On Sunday, nine minor earthquakes struck the northeastern suburbs of Athens, with the strongest tremor registering a magnitude of 2.7, according to the National Observatory of Athens. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or damage, but many people expressed concern on social about the increased seismic activity in the area, which has been ongoing since December 11.



Athanassios Ganas, a research director at the observatory, noted that 16 tremors had been recorded in the region over the past three weeks, up until Saturday. This has drawn attention to the frequency of seismic events in the area, although small and moderate tremors are common in Greece, a country known for its seismic activity.



Despite the uptick in earthquakes, Ganas explained that the Attica basin, where Athens is located, is generally considered an area of low seismicity. He further reassured the public by pointing out that the fault at the foot of Hymettus Mount is small and has not been associated with major earthquakes, based on both historical records and recent seismological data.



Efthymios Lekkas, president of Greece's Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization, added that the recent tremors, all below a magnitude of 4 on the Richter scale, are not unusual for the region. He suggested that the ongoing seismic activity was likely a temporary phenomenon that would diminish over the coming weeks, providing some reassurance to residents.

