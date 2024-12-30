Global Launch Of JETOUR T2 I-DM: Reshaping The Hybrid SUV Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JETOUR T2 i-DM not only inherits the strengths of T2 series, but also achieves high efficiency, high performance, high safety, and high intelligence with its advanced hybrid technology, i-DM. With a maximum combined power of 280kW and torque of 610N.m, T2 i-DM boasts a NEDC pure electric range of 139km and an overall range exceeding 1,000km at just 0.8L/100km, addressing range anxiety and promoting green travel.

Mr. Lihong, executive vice president of JETOUR Auto, emphasized technology's role in producing world-class products. The launch also introduced "Traveler", enriching user experience through diverse products and superior performance. This year, JETOUR has ranked third in sales across the Qatari auto market. The Fan's Festival invited user representatives from across the Middle East to witness the unveiling of "Traveler", experiencing "Travel+" culture through city tours and co-creation workshops.

JETOUR prioritizes users, listening to their needs and co-creating products, brand, and lifestyle. Through "Traveler," JETOUR aims to provide richer travel experiences and benefits globally, leveraging the platform to spread the "Travel+" culture worldwide. Mr. Alex Tan, Vice President of JETOUR International, said, "Serving 'JETOUR users' and being 'a user-oriented JETOUR' are JETOUR's development philosophy. JETOUR will continue to build a travel community centered around users, cars, and lifestyles, sharing the joy of traveling together with users."

JETOUR also partnered with Diamond League to promote athletics in Qatar and the Middle East, embodying JETOUR Speed and the brand's image of breakthroughs and innovations. With T2 selling over 150,000 units globally, T2 i-DM will continue its success to meet customers' needs and reshape the hybrid SUV market.

The launch of T2 i-DM marks JETOUR's new journey towards "the World's Leading Brand in Hybrid Off-road Vehicles."

JETOUR plans to introduce more hybrid and off-road models, providing customers with eco-friendly and diversified travel choices. With its innovative spirit and user-oriented philosophy, JETOUR will lead the global automotive industry towards a more sustainable and smarter future.

SOURCE JETOUR AUTO