Press Freedom Center Statement On Italian Journalist Cecilia Sala

WASHINGTON, Dec. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club issued the following statement on the wrongful detention of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala in Iran.

"The National Press Club demands the immediate release of Cecilia

Sala a fearless journalist unjustly imprisoned in Tehran. Sala, who has been held in Tehran's Evin prison since Dec. 19, was on an approved reporting trip and adhered to all regulations required for journalists working in the country. Her detention is an affront to press freedom and a violation of international norms. Journalism is not a crime.

It is appalling that

Sala has been subjected to solitary confinement, a cruel and punitive measure condemned by the United Nations Mandala Rules, which prohibit such treatment for more than 15 consecutive days days. Sala has already endured eight days in isolation, an experience that leaves lasting psychological harm.

Celia

Sala's imprisonment is a chilling reminder of the risks journalists face in pursuit of the truth. The Iranian government must act now to release her and ensure her safety.

We call on global leaders to stand with us in demanding

Sala's immediate release. Together we must send a powerful message: the international community will not tolerate the silencing of journalists."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide. In 2024, the Club organized and helped support The Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club, to advocate on behalf of journalists who face unlawful detention, assault or other forms of oppression.

