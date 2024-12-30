Canadian Airline Catches Fire During Emergency Landing

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International reports have stated that a Canadian airline caught fire during landing due to a technical malfunction.

According to international news outlets, the Canadian airline caught fire on Sunday, December 30 while attempting to land and was forced to make an emergency landing at Halifax Airport.

Canadian authorities have not yet commented on the extent of the damage or the number of injuries, but some sources indicate that all were evacuated, and the cause of the incident was a failure of one of the aircraft's wheels to deploy properly.

The plane suffered the mishap at a time when a similar incident occurred earlier, where a passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at“Muan” Airport in South Korea. Due to a collision with a concrete barrier and subsequent fire, only two of the 181 passengers survived.

In another similar event just last week, an Azerbaijani passenger plane with around 70 passengers crashed in Kazakhstan. Dozens of passengers were reported dead in that incident.

This string of recent aviation accidents highlights the growing concern over the safety of passenger flights worldwide. While emergency landings and technical malfunctions can sometimes be contained without significant loss of life, the frequency of such incidents raises questions about the adequacy of safety measures in the aviation industry.

Authorities will likely be under increasing pressure to implement stricter regulations and to ensure more rigorous maintenance checks for aircraft, as the industry faces growing scrutiny over the safety of air travel. The latest incidents also serve as stark reminders of the potential risks associated with aviation, underscoring the importance of continuous improvements in technology, pilot training, and overall safety protocols.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram