The Types Of Fractures Accident Victims Are Prone To

If you are among those who think fractures are all the same, you are wrong. Accident face all kinds of fractures, each with its severity and impact on their bodies. Some fractures take a lot of time to heal, while others heal quickly, resulting in fewer problems.

A fracture is a break or crack in the bone. Fractures are common in severe accidents because the impact of a crash exerts force on the bones and other vital structures in the body. There are various types of fractures that a car accident victim may sustain. The type of fracture may vary depending on the type of crash and its impact on the victim's body.

There are different types of bone fractures you are prone to in an accident. They include the following;

This fracture occurs when passengers and motorists brace themselves for impact against the glove compartment, steering wheel, seatback, or solid surface. This action is instinctive but, in most cases, futile, causing the bones in your arms to break or fracture.

The femur is one of the strongest bones in the human body. It holds the entire weight of the upper part of your body.



This type of fracture is common in accidents and is the most painful you can ever experience. Femur fractures take a longer time to heal, and they often require surgery to fix. This fracture can leave an accident victim with severe pain and disabilities.

Accidents also often result in back fractures, particularly in head-on and rear-end crashes. Fractures in your spine and vertebrae may happen from your body's abrupt jerking. These injuries result in excruciating pain and restricted movement, making even everyday tasks difficult. In order for accident victims with back fractures to fully recover, they typically require a back brace. Getting medical help right away is essential to ensuring appropriate healing and avoiding long-term issues.

One of the most common fractures accident victims face is a leg fracture. Many passengers use their legs to brace themselves. At the same time, most drivers instinctively place their foot on the brake to brace themselves when they are about to crash with another car .

This action leads to tibia and fibula injuries, which connect the knees to the ankle. This type of fracture is usually treated with a cast, while severe cases may require surgery.

The pelvis is situated at the base of the spine , between the abdomen and the thighs, connecting the upper and lower parts of the body. Not only is a pelvis fracture common, but it is also one of the most painful and can be life-threatening.

Front-end collisions are one of the major causes of pelvic fracture. A fractured pelvis often results in internal bleeding and needs surgery for correction.