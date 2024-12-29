The Different Types Of Cancers That Zantac Claims To Cause

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Understanding Zantac and Its Recall

The prevalence of acidity is 5% to 22% in modern times. Acidity is a blanket term to describe the burning symptoms caused by a higher amount of acid produced in the stomach. The condition was treated with Zantac or ranitidine for heartburn, acid reflux, and other gastrointestinal conditions.

Concerns were raised in 2019 when testing resulted in the discovery that the drug could degrade into N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). It is a probable human carcinogen. Besides outrage and concern, the discovery resulted in a massive recall. It also brought in legal claims against the manufacturers. Plaintiffs suing the companies for the harm approach seek the help of attorneys experienced in Zantac lawsuits to navigate the complexities of these cases.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classifies NDMA as a probable carcinogen. Commonly found in small amounts in water, food, and certain industrial processes, low exposure levels are generally considered safe. However, prolonged or high exposure, as with Zantac use, increases cancer risk.

Research has linked NDMA exposure to several types of cancer, with Zantac lawsuits focusing on the following:

Stomach cancer, or gastric cancer, is one of the common cancers quoted in Zantac lawsuits. NDMA can damage DNA and alter cell growth. This can significantly impact the stomach lining. Symptoms often include:



Persistent indigestion or heartburn

Abdominal pain

Nausea and vomiting Unintended weight loss

The liver plays an important role in detoxifying the body. This makes it particularly vulnerable to carcinogens like NDMA. Prolonged exposure may lead to liver cancer, characterized by:



Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Chronic fatigue

Loss of appetite Abdominal swelling

Bladder cancer is another common type of cancer in Zantac-related lawsuits. Since the bladder is a significant organ in the excretion process, prolonged exposure to NDMA exposes the bladder to significant levels of the chemical. Symptoms include:



Blood in the urine

Pain during urination Frequent or urgent need to urinate

Gastrointestinal tract damage caused by carcinogens in the gastrointestinal tract has been linked to esophageal cancer . Symptoms can include:



Difficulty swallowing

Chest pain or discomfort Hoarseness or chronic cough

Again, as an excretionary organ, the colon or rectum is exposed to prolonged and high levels of NDMA. Common symptoms include:



Changes in bowel habits

Rectal bleeding

Abdominal cramps Weakness and fatigue

The Zantac lawsuits seek to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable. The plaintiffs hold the company responsible for costs and emotional distress as well as:



Failure to Warn: Manufacturers failed to disclose adequately the risks of NDMA contamination.

Negligent Testing: The insufficient quality tests, allow the harmful product to stay in the market. Product Liability: Plaintiffs also state that Zantac was defectively designed, which made it inherently unsafe.

It is often taken for granted that the drugs we use are safe for consumption. This is a result of certain regulations and pharmacovigilance instituted to ensure quality. NDMA and other nitrosamines are difficult to detect in standard laboratory tests during routine surveillance inspections.

The outcome of NDMA contamination has resulted in the adoption of better analytical methods developed using the latest high-resolution accurate mass (HRAM) mass spectrometry techniques.

The root cause of this issue lies in the outsourcing of manufacturing to other countries where the standards have not been maintained and the regulatory vigilance has not been enforced strictly. At present, the drug has been withdrawn from the market.

The issue focuses on the importance of transparency in pharmaceutical safety. It also emphasizes the requirement for awareness and accountability in the healthcare industry.