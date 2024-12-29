Jordan, Russia Foreign Ministers Talk Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 29 (Petra) -- of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi received a phone call from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday and discussed the latest developments in Syria.The two ministers addressed efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Gaza and the worsening humanitarian crisis resulting from the ongoing conflict.They discussed strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for increased cooperation across various sectors.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's support for the Syrian people in their efforts to rebuild their country, emphasising the importance of a comprehensive Syrian-led political process.He stressed that the process should produce a new system that safeguards the rights of all Syrians while preserving Syria's unity, sovereignty, security and stability.Safadi expressed concern over the continued Israeli aggression on Gaza, underscoring the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the opening of all crossings to allow the entry of vital humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip.Safadi and Lavrov reiterated their commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination on regional issues.