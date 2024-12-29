Walmart's $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out-Here's Why Everyone Wants One

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The iconic Birkin bag, debuted by French house Hermès in 1984, has long been a symbol of luxury and exclusivity. Named after and Jane Birkin , the bag is handcrafted and produced in limited numbers, due to its high price tag. Depending on its model and condition, a genuine Birkin bag can sell anywhere from $18,000 to $225,000 on resale platforms such as Wrist Aficionado, cementing its status as a coveted fashion accessory for the wealthy elite.

However, a new twist has emerged in the world of luxury fashion, as a convincing dupe of the Birkin bag has gone viral. Available on Walmart .com for under $100, the lookalike leather bag has garnered significant attention, particularly among fashion enthusiasts who admire the style of the Birkin but cannot or choose not to afford the authentic version.

Despite the sharp contrast in price, the dupe is said to resemble the luxurious original, providing a much more budget-friendly option for those desiring the high-end aesthetic.

The viral success of this affordable alternative has ignited an ongoing debate online, as shoppers flock to Walmart to secure their own version of the bag. Unfortunately, due to high demand, the lookalike bags are currently sold out, but eager buyers can check back on the retailer's website in hopes of new stock being added.

The incident highlights the growing trend of "dupe" culture in the fashion industry, where consumers are increasingly seeking affordable alternatives to high-end, designer items.

As fashion enthusiasts continue to debate the merits of designer dupes versus original pieces, it is clear that the market for affordable alternatives to high-end luxury items is rapidly expanding. Whether the viral Birkin bag dupe will remain a fleeting trend or become a permanent fixture in the world of fashion remains to be seen.