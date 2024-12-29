Scandal Surrounds Degrading Medals From Paris 2024 Olympics
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games, already memorable for the
unfortunate scenes during the opening ceremony, have once again
captured headlines with new scandals. Despite the games having
ended only recently, the medals awarded to the winners have already
started to deteriorate, Azernews reports.
On social media, two French swimmers posted photos of their
bronze medals, proudly won in the capital's pools this summer. Just
a few months after the events concluded, the medals are in
remarkably poor condition, much to the dismay of their owners.
Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, who came third in the men's 4x100m medley
relay, shared on X the advanced state of degradation of his bronze
medal. "Paris 1924," he added, implying that it looked like a
century-old medal. The images revealed a heavily damaged surface,
with layers of metal that appeared to have not withstood various
manipulations.
Ndoye-Brouard is not the only athlete facing this issue. His
teammate in the relay, Clément Secchi, has observed similar damage.
In an Instagram story, he described the "crocodile skin" appearance
of his bronze medal.
Concerns about the quality of the awards had already been raised
by athletes as early as August. Most of the issues seemed to affect
bronze medalists. American Nyjah Huston, who came third in the
street skateboarding event, also noted damage. "These medals look
great when they're brand new. But after wearing it and sweating a
little or letting my friends wear it over the weekend, it's clearly
not as good quality as you might think," he commented.
The rapid degradation of these Olympic medals has led to
widespread criticism and disappointment among athletes and
spectators alike. The organizing committee now faces scrutiny over
the quality of the medals and the potential implications for future
events.
